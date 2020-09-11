Engadget Podcast
    Podcast: Surface Duo review, Xbox Series S and Apple's upcoming event

    The waves of big news keep coming.
    Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
    34m ago
    The Surface Duo reviews are in and the verdict is a resounding meh. Devindra and Cherlynn talk about what excited them about Microsoft’s dual-screen debut, and explain why using it in the real world was frustrating. Then, UK bureau chief Mat Smith joins our hosts to discuss the Xbox Series S and X versus Sony’s Playstation options, as well as what Apple might have in store for the September 15th event it announced this week.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    • Finally, we can talk about what the Microsoft Duo is actually like – 1:38

    • Xbox Series S, what a surprise – 24:09

    • A timely Apple announcement – 40:30

    • Working On – 50:44

    • Picks – 54:01

    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien

