Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

‘Pokémon Journeys’ will be a Netflix exclusive in the US

The new season of the anime will be out on June 12th.
Marc DeAngelis
32m ago
Comments
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Pokemon Journeys
Netflix

The Pokémon anime has been running since the late ‘90s, but Ash Ketchum still isn’t a Pokémon Master, and still hasn’t caught ‘em all. The 23rd season of the iconic anime will come out in the US on June 12th, but unlike previous seasons, this one will be a Netflix Original. This isn’t the case for other countries, though. The show will be on Sony’s POP channel in the UK, and it already started its run on TV Tokyo in Japan. This could be a good acquisition for Netflix, though. As more tenured media corporations launch their own streaming services like HBO Max and Disney+, the company will likely need more content to stay competitive.

Pokémon Journeys will see Ash travel to previous locales, as well as the new Galar region from Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield on Nintendo Switch. The first 12 episodes will be available at launch, and 12 new episodes will be added every three months. The show’s production was placed on hold a few days ago due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only 22 episodes have been aired thus far in Japan, so it’s unclear if this could affect future Netflix releases.

In this article: pokemon, pokémon, anime, tv, streaming, netflix, netflix originals, pokemon journeys, pokémon journeys, nintendo, streaming video, services, streaming services, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
A VR workout app killed my quads

A VR workout app killed my quads

View
DJI's Mavic Air 2 will reportedly cost $799

DJI's Mavic Air 2 will reportedly cost $799

View
Bloomberg: Apple plans first ARM-powered Macs in 2021

Bloomberg: Apple plans first ARM-powered Macs in 2021

View
Apple and Google will release COVID-19 contact-tracing tools next week

Apple and Google will release COVID-19 contact-tracing tools next week

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr