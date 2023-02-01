'Pokémon Sleep' will finally arrive this summer

Almost four years after it was announced, Pokémon Sleep is finally on the way. During today's Pokémon Presents event, it emerged that the game will arrive sometime this summer. It was originally supposed to debut in 2020.

Pokémon Sleep is a mobile game from Pokémon: Magikarp Jump developer Select Button that can track your sleep. It features Snorlax (of course) and Professor Neroli, a Pokémon sleep researcher. The idea is that you leave your phone next to you when you go to bed.

The app will analyze your sleep and categorize it into one of three types: dozing, snoozing and slumbering. Pokémon that tend to sleep in a similar fashion will gather around Snorlax. The more you play, the more likely you are to unlock rare sleep styles for various Pokémon. Droopy-eared Pikachu in particular looks extremely cute.

The Pokémon Company also provided an update on Pokémon Go Plus +, a physical device that connects to both Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Go. For the former, you press the button when you go to bed and again when you wake up to track your sleep data, presumably instead of needing to have your phone next to you. There's a built-in alarm, as well as a Pikachu voice that can sing lullabies.

While you're out and about, you can use the disc-shaped Pokémon Go Plus + to automatically spin PokéStops and throw Poké Balls in Pokémon Go without even having to press the button on the device. Eventually, there will be a way to use your sleep data in Pokémon Go too.

Pokémon Go Plus + follows the original Pokémon Go Plus, which emerged in 2016, and the Poké Ball Plus. It will be available on July 14th and it costs $55, almost the same as a new mainline Pokémon game on Switch. When you link it to Pokémon Go, you'll be able to find an adorable version of Snorlax wearing a nightcap when you're out hunting Pokémon.