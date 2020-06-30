Latest in Gear

Image credit: Polar

Polar’s new fitness smartwatch is geared toward beginners

The Polar Unite personalizes and visualizes exercises.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago
Polar Unite
Polar

Polar makes wearables for hardcore athletes, but the company announced today that it’s hoping to bring beginners into the fold, too -- and gyms across the US still closed, now may be an ideal time for a product like the new Polar Unite. The smartwatch guides users who are trying to get back in shape with personalized workouts based on factors like fitness level, sleep quality and recovery time.

To help you get back on track, animated instructions show what a particular exercise looks like, so you don’t have to second-guess yourself or take yourself out of the moment to look up a video. Vibrations, additional instructions and timers keep you apprised of where you are in your workout, so you don’t have to keep stopping to check your watch. The Unite also has real-time training stats and visualizations, which can keep you motivated -- as well as make sure you’re not overworking yourself. The standard metrics that come with most fitness trackers apply here, including heart rate, calories burned and cardiovascular activity.

The Polar Unite seems a little more advanced than your typical smartwatch -- at least when it comes to fitness features. The $150 price may also convince some to opt in. However, the Apple Watch Series 3 has recently been dropping to $170, which may make the choice a little tougher. The Polar Unite is available today and comes in a variety of colors.

