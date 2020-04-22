Latest in Gear

Image credit: Polar

Polar’s latest watch promises 40-hour battery life with all features on

The Grit X includes a host of smart coaching tools for fitness buffs.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
40m ago
Comments
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Polar Grit X multisport watch
Polar

Polar's latest multisport watch promises a battery life that could sate the most dedicated of fitness enthusiasts. The company claims Grit X can run for up to 40 hours on a single charge, and that's with all of its features activated. With power save options, the Grit X offers up to 100 hours of juice before you'll need to recharge it.

You might not want to use all of the features at once in any case, but even so, Grit X includes a wide array of tools. Along with the GPS tracker, compass, altimeter and wrist-based heart rate monitor, there's a Hill Splitter feature, which tracks your uphill and downhill segments with detailed stats.

The Grit X includes route planning and turn-by-turn directions, a new FuelWise assistant that reminds you when it’s time to grab a bite (a bit like Garmin’s Body Battery), weather forecasts, a sleep quality tracker and a trove of other smart coaching options. The watch is pretty tough too, having passed a number of US military-grade tests, including humidity, extreme temperature and drop tests.

The battery is the real selling point, however. For comparison, Garmin's Fenix 6S lasts for up to 50 hours, but that's in GPS battery saver mode (it'll run for up to six hours in GPS mode while you’re listening to music). Getting to use all of the Grit X's features for almost an entire weekend without recharging might make it attractive to some. 

The Grit X is available for $429.95. A number of bands are also on sale as of today, costing between $30 and $50.

In this article: wearables, polar, multisport, smartwatch, polar grit x, polargritx, grit x, gritx, fitness, exercise, watch, tracking, wearable, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple iPhone SE review (2020): Great phone, even better price

Apple iPhone SE review (2020): Great phone, even better price

View
Microsoft's Flight Simulator won't require a super-powerful PC rig

Microsoft's Flight Simulator won't require a super-powerful PC rig

View
Nintendo is reportedly ramping up Switch production to meet demand

Nintendo is reportedly ramping up Switch production to meet demand

View
Fitbit Charge 4 review: Affordable GPS at last

Fitbit Charge 4 review: Affordable GPS at last

View
Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

Intel's NUC 9 Extreme is the new king of tiny gaming PCs

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr