Polar’s latest watch promises 40-hour battery life with all features on

The Grit X includes route planning and turn-by-turn directions, a new FuelWise assistant that reminds you when it’s time to grab a bite (a bit like Garmin’s Body Battery), weather forecasts, a sleep quality tracker and a trove of other smart coaching options. The watch is pretty tough too, having passed a number of US military-grade tests, including humidity, extreme temperature and drop tests.

The battery is the real selling point, however. For comparison, Garmin's Fenix 6S lasts for up to 50 hours, but that's in GPS battery saver mode (it'll run for up to six hours in GPS mode while you’re listening to music). Getting to use all of the Grit X's features for almost an entire weekend without recharging might make it attractive to some.

The Grit X is available for $429.95. A number of bands are also on sale as of today, costing between $30 and $50.