The entry-level Polestar 2 with a single motor will start at $45,900

Polestar is finally ready to confirm pricing and details for its more affordable single-motor Polestar 2. As Autoblog reports, the 2022 "entry-level" EV will start at $45,900 before incentives, or a cool $14,000 below the original dual-motor version's price. If you're in California, that cost after incentives could dip to a relatively low $34,900. That's no mean feat when it offers the longest range of the bunch at an EPA-estimated 265 miles.

The long-range dual-motor version starts at a lower $49,900 for 2022 ($38,900 after California incentives), with a longer 249-mile range on top of that. The catch, as you might guess, is that you'll need to add "packs" to get certain creature comforts, regardless of which car you're buying.

The promised mechanical heat pump, which extends range in chilly conditions, is part of a $4,000 Plus Pack that also includes a full-length glass roof, a "premium" interior (with Harman Kardon audio), vegan seating and cabin illumination. A $3,200 Pilot Pack adds driver aids like adaptive cruise control, blind spot warnings and a 360-degree camera. The dual-motor-only $5,000 Performance Pack adds 20-inch alloy wheels with Brembo brakes, sport tires and gold cosmetic touches.

Deliveries of single-motor Polestar 2 units are expected by the end of 2021, while the updated dual-motor configurations should arrive in October. The pricing still makes the electric fastback more expensive than its most obvious rival, the $39,900 Tesla Model 3 in Standard Range Plus trim. However, it's now close enough that you might not mind the extra outlay if Polestar's design is more appealing — and the claimed range is finally competitive.