When it comes to getting Dolby Atmos in a soundbar that doesn't take up a ton of room in front of your television, and won't put a huge dent in your wallet, the Sonos Beam isn't the only option. Today, Polk Audio is adding another alternative to the fray with the MagniFi Mini AX. The compact home entertainment speaker measures just 14.5 inches wide (37 cm) but is still capable of handling Atmos and DTS:X audio. Plus, it comes bundled with a wireless subwoofer, something you'll have to pay extra for with the pricier Beam.

The MagniFi Mini AX packs five speakers inside that Polk says are capable of "deep bass, detailed highs and an expansive 3D soundstage" when paired with the sub. A 3D Audio Mode can upmix any standard content to virtualized 360-degree sound, complete with height channels. Like the Beam, this unit doesn't have upward-firing drivers. In terms of other features, VoiceAdjust works to improve speech clarity by leveraging the center driver to boost voices when active. You can also blend the low frequencies of the soundbar and sub with BassAdjust and Night Mode will reduce those tones (while increasing dialogue) to lessen the chances of waking someone.

WiFi connectivity gives you the option of AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Spotify Connect from a mobile device or computer. The MagniFi Mini AX connects to your TV with HDMI eARC/ARC or optical for older models. There's also an aux jack if you need it and on-board buttons for pairing the sub or any rear speakers. Up front, an OLED display illuminates to guide you before disappearing so it's not a distraction. Polk also says this soundbar is Roku TV Ready, so using it with those devices should be a breeze.

The MagniFi Mini AX will be available later this month for €479/£429 (US pricing TBA). While the soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer, Polk offers a set of wireless rear satellite speakers to expand your surround sound setup for 5.1-channel audio. The SR2s are available for $170 (€199/£159).