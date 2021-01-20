Latest in Gear

Image credit: Poly Effects

Hector is a virtual modular synth you can put in your real modular synth

The highly flexible Poly Effects Digit and Beebo now have a Eurorack cousin.
Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
2h ago
Poly Effects Hector
Poly Effects

Poly Effects has made quite a splash over the last couple of years with the Digit and Beebo — two highly modular guitar pedals that covered everything from amp simulation to drum synthesis. Oh, also, the two pedals were completely interchangeable — you could run Digit’s firmware on the Beebo, and vice versa. Obviously, the logical next step would be to bring that small scale modularity to the large scale modular world of Eurorack, similar to what Empress did with the ZOIA and Euroburo.

Hector is essentially a Digit / Beebo, but in a 30 HP Eurorack module. It has all the same effects modules, including the excellent convolution reverbs, ports of Mutable Instruments modules and a ton of modulation sources. That means Hector could be used to strictly as an effects unit for your modular synth, it could provide CV for controlling other modules, be a sound source or be all of those things at once — a mini modular inside your larger system.

Hector will have six in and eight out jacks capable of handling both CV and audio. Plus there’s TRS-style MIDI in and out jacks on the front and you can connect a controller to the USB port on the front. And, just incase you’re not excited about having to poke at a touchscreen that’s covered in patch cables, Poly Effects will be selling a “nothing but knobs” module to pair with Hector.

The company expects to start shipping Hector in March or April of this year for $599.

In this article: modular, modular synth, modular synthesizer, eurorack, synthesizer, synth, effects, poly effects, beebo, digit, hector, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
