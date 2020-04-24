Even pirate movie streaming services are launching kid-friendly modes

Popcorn Time, the app that makes it easy to find and watch pirated content, has just introduced a filtered kid-friendly mode. Seriously. The service, which obviously isn’t on the up and up, is most likely trying to cater to the market as people of all ages are currently staying at home and and consuming more videos than before.

If you’ll recall, the original Popcorn Time died in 2014. It pulled torrents from various sources and promised to be as easy to use as Netflix. Another group of developers quickly re-released the service, however, and it’s been shut down and revived a few more times ever since. In fact, it only recently got resurrected after shelter-in-place orders were enforced due to COVID-19.