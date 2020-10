Porsche Taycan owners can stream Apple Podcasts without having to connect their iPhone over CarPlay. The automaker says it's the first native integration of the Podcasts app into any car.

If you link your Apple ID to your Taycan, you can continue listening to podcasts where you left off on other devices. The app offers access to more than 1.5 million podcasts in more than 100 languages, and it includes top charts for shows and episodes.