Porsche's $91,000 Taycan Cross Turismo EV will arrive in the US this summer

Porsche has officially launched the Taycan Cross Turismo EV, the bigger category-blurring followup to the original Taycan sedan. The model will be available in four variants — the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo — but they'll all feature dual-motor all-wheel drive, as well as the same battery, panoramic glass roof and entertainment/navigation system. It was supposed to debut in late 2020, but Porsche pushed its launch back to "optimize" its release window. The original Taycan is apparently selling well, and the automaker is in no hurry to start selling its next EV.

The Taycan Cross Turismo has more headroom and has a larger cargo space than the sedan. It also as a higher ride height that gives it the ability to clear taller obstacles without them touching the underbody. When it comes to acceleration, it's just a little bit behind its sedan sibling: the Turbo S Cross Turismo variant can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.7 seconds, 0.1 second slower than the original Taycan. Meanwhile, the Turbo Cross Turismo can reach 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, whereas the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo can get to 60 mph in 3.9 and 4.8 seconds, respectively.

The Cross Turismo also has a Gravel mode that increases the ride height an additional 10 millimeters and makes adjustments to torque, traction and stability control. Those changes allow the model to maximize grip over loose surfaces, such as sand and, as its name says, gravel, making the vehicle as efficient on rough surfaces as it is on asphalt roads.

The Taycan Cross Turismo EV will arrive in US dealership in 2021, available in the same colors as its sedan sibling. Porsche will likely reveal more details about it, such as each variant's range, the closer we get to its release date. Its prices start at , not including the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee, making it over $1,500 more expensive than the cheapest Taycan sedan.