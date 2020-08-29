Porsche pushes back the launch of its second EV to 2021

You’ll have to wait a while longer if you want to drive Porsche’s second-ever electric car after the Taycan. Porsche chief Oliver Blume told Bloomberg and others that the Taycan Cross Turismo’s launch has been moved from late 2020 to sometime in early 2021. It’s not due to a pandemic-struck car market, the executive claimed. Rather, the company has “optimized” its release window — the regular Taycan is selling well, so there’s no hurry to sell its more spacious counterpart.

The Cross Turismo shares the same basic name as the Taycan, but it’s more of a competitor to category-blurring crossovers like Tesla’s Model X. The shooting brake-style design offers considerably more room in the back without sacrificing much in the way of performance. When Porsche unveiled the Mission E Cross Turismo concept, it claimed the vehicle would reach 62MPH in under 3.5 seconds.