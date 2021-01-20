Porsche brings its cheaper rear-wheel-drive Taycan to the US

Porsche has introduced a Taycan model that won’t make such large a dent on your bank account. As Autoblog reports, the latest version — simply called Taycan — starts at $81,250, including a $1,350 destination fee, That’s roughly $24,000 less than the Taycan 4S, and dramatically cheaper than the company’s Turbo and Turbo S models. Porsche has made the cost reduction by switching to a rear-wheel-drive setup. If that sounds familiar, it’s because the model was launched as a China exclusive last summer.
The entry-level Taycan comes in two flavors, Performance Battery and Performance Battery Plus, which offer 79.2 kWh and 93.4 kWh capacity respectively. If you believe WLTP testing, that should mean 268 miles (Performance Battery) and 301 miles (Plus) of range on a single charge.