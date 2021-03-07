Porsche recalls 43,000 Taycan EVs over sudden power loss

It didn't take long for Porsche's rumored Taycan recall to become official. The German car maker has recalled about 43,000 Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo EVs worldwide over a sudden power loss issue. You'll have to take your electric sports sedan to a workshop to receive an hour-long software update (over-the-air isn't an option this time), although Porsche said you could continue driving until the update is ready.

The bug has already been addressed for models rolling off the line, Porsche said.

The recall was prompted by an NHTSA investigation of nine incidents where power shut off while the cars were in motion, with six of the cars refusing to restart. Autoblog noted that Porsche found the problem in 130 cars after conducting its own investigation. There haven't been reports of collisions or injuries.

The recall is a blow (if minor) to Porsche, which has generally enjoyed strong sales for the Taycan. The EV is now popular enough in the US that it's outselling the 911, 718 and Panamera. While this isn't likely to tank sales, it comes as Porsche is still trying to persuade buyers that it's worth ditching the company's legendary gas engines for electric motors — it might face some hesitancy after this, even if EVs are likely to be more reliable.