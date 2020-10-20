Porsche's flagship Panamera E-hybrid has 689HP and a bigger battery

If you want to go 196MPH while carrying up to five people in comfort, Porsche’s latest 2021 Panamera E-Hybrids are here (via Autoblog). The German automaker introduced two new models (for a total of three), including the flagship plug-in Turbo S E-Hybrid. With a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine married to a 134 horsepower electric motor, it delivers a combined 689 horsepower, up from 677 in the last model.

If you opt for the Sport Chrono package, you’ll hit 0 to 60MPH in just three seconds and see a top track speed of 196MPH. The new 17.9 kWh battery also holds 27 percent more charge for a 31-mile all-electric range — if you need to use a nearly $200,000 car for getting groceries.