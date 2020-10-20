Latest in Gear

Image credit: Porsche

Porsche's flagship Panamera E-hybrid has 689HP and a bigger battery

That'll take you from 0-60MPH in 3.0 seconds with a top speed of 196MPH.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
21m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Porsche E-Hybrid Panamera
Porsche

If you want to go 196MPH while carrying up to five people in comfort, Porsche’s latest 2021 Panamera E-Hybrids are here (via Autoblog). The German automaker introduced two new models (for a total of three), including the flagship plug-in Turbo S E-Hybrid. With a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine married to a 134 horsepower electric motor, it delivers a combined 689 horsepower, up from 677 in the last model.

If you opt for the Sport Chrono package, you’ll hit 0 to 60MPH in just three seconds and see a top track speed of 196MPH. The new 17.9 kWh battery also holds 27 percent more charge for a 31-mile all-electric range — if you need to use a nearly $200,000 car for getting groceries.

On top of the power and range tweaks, the Turbo S E-Hybrid has all the performance perks you’d expect in a high-end Porsche, including electric roll stabilization, torque vectoring, rear-wheel steering and ceramic brakes. Porsche has yet to release US pricing for this model, but the 2020 version starts at $187,700.

Luckily, Porsche’s other new PHEV model, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is a big step down in price, but still no slouch in performance. It comes with a 2.9 liter twin-turbo V6 that produces 455 horsepower in combination with the electric motor. That will let you hit a top speed of 174MPH, a bit faster than than the 2020 4 E-Hybrid, while getting from 0 to 60MPH in 4.2 seconds. It also comes with the 17.9 kWh battery, so you’d get around the same all-electric range. Again, there’s no word on US pricing yet, but last year’s Panama 4 E-Hybrid started at $103,800

In this article: Porsche, Panamera, Turbo S E-Hybrid, 4 E-Hybrid, PHEV, plug-in hybrid, transportation, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

LG's rollable OLED TV goes on sale for $87,000

View
New trailer for 'The Mandalorian' season two brings back most of our old friends

New trailer for 'The Mandalorian' season two brings back most of our old friends

View
The SSC Tuatara has broken 330 mph and shattered a world speed record

The SSC Tuatara has broken 330 mph and shattered a world speed record

View
Can Evernote make a comeback?

Can Evernote make a comeback?

View
Intel sells its NAND flash memory business to SK Hynix for $9 billion

Intel sells its NAND flash memory business to SK Hynix for $9 billion

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr