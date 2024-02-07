Porsche's new Taycan EVs have more range, faster acceleration and a higher price

Porsche first debuted its first EV line, Taycan, in 2019, and now it's giving the series a revamp. The high-end car manufacturer has announced the 2025 Taycan sports sedan, Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo models, featuring "a particularly extensive update."

The 2025 Taycan EVs have "reached new heights in terms of performance, with exceptional driving dynamics and driving pleasure," Kevin Giek, head of the Taycan model line, said in a statement. "At the same time, we were able to significantly improve efficiency, range, day-to-day usability and comfort." Updates include faster acceleration, with the rear-wheel drive Taycan sedan shooting from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds — 0.6 seconds faster than its predecessor. The Turbo S sedan makes the same jump in 2.3 seconds, an improvement of 0.3 seconds.

In terms of power, there's 430 bhp behind the base Taycan, while the Turbo reaches 872 bhp. The top-spec Turbo S, however, hits a mighty 940 bhp (up from 750 bhp in previous models).

Porsche also claims its 2025 Taycan line has a 35 percent better range with up to 422 miles between charges, helped by improved regeneration. Juicing up should also be quicker as it can charge using up to 320kW (that's 50kW more than previous models) via an 800-volt DC charging station. Other new standard features include adaptive air suspension, Lane Change Assist and a heated steering wheel. On the outside, Taycan models have been given a slight design refresh, which include high-resolution matrix headlights.

The 2025 Taycan line starts at $99,400 for the entry-level model and reaches $211,700 for the Turbo S Cross Turismo. Porsche adds another $1,995 to each order for delivery, processing and handling. Porsche says the new Taycan models will be available starting in the spring, and it looks like they'll hit the United States in the summer or fall.