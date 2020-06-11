Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bluepoint Games / Sony

Demon's Souls is getting a PS5 remake

Bluepoint Games is remastering the classic.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
18m ago
Demon's Souls PS5 remaster
Bluepoint Games / Sony

Demon’s Souls, the game that helped make From Software a household name in gaming, is getting a remake. Bluepoint Games, the same studio that handled the PlayStation 4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus, is on development duties, with help from Sony’s Japan Studio. The latter worked with From Software on Bloodborne.

Demon’s Souls came out in 2009. The game’s notorious difficultly and online elements helped it grow a sizeable fanbase. While it never directly revisited the game, From Software went on to expand and polish the systems that made Demon’s Souls so compelling with Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Sony didn’t say when PlayStation 5 owners will be able to play Demon’s Souls, but it will be exclusive to the console.

