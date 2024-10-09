Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Prime Day deals under $50 to shop during October Big Deal Days
These Prime Day tech deals under $50 include some of our favorite small tech (and good stocking stuffers).
Plenty of the tech we cover costs less than $50. And some gadgets hovering close enough to that price just need a decent discount to put them in range. During Amazon’s Prime Day sale, plenty of tech deals can be had for under $50 and we’ve gathered up the best of what’s out there. If you need to pick up microSD cards, power banks, digital streamers or even a smart speaker, now’s the time. As always, these Prime Day picks are drawn from our own testing, coverage and reviews. Here are the best Prime Day tech deals under $50.
Best Prime Day tech deals under $25
If you’ve got $25 and some change in an account somewhere, you can get something decent from Amazon’s sale (particularly if you’re a Prime member and don’t have to pay for shipping). We searched for the most useful tech we could find and came up with smart home speakers, cameras and plugs, plus a mouse, a streaming stick and some cable — all for less than $25.
Echo Pop with TP-Link smart color bulb for $18 (72 percent off): Amazon’s smallest smart speaker has sold for $18 in Prime Days past, and here it is for that same price with a free smart bulb thrown in. Makes a perfect smart home starter kit.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $18 (40 percent off): The budget pick in our guide to streaming devices isn’t quite beating its Black Friday price from last year, but this is still a good deal if you just need a basic way to watch your streaming apps on any screen with an HDMI port.
Apple AirTag for $25 ($4 off): Apple’s popular Bluetooth tracker is close to an all-time low. It anonymously pings nearby iPhones to create a crazy-vast finding network to help locate your lost keys, luggage or anything else you attach one to (using an accessory, of course).
Amazon Smart Plug for $13 ($12 off): I was impressed how well this plug works with my Echo Dot speaker. It was easy to set up and stayed reliably connected in my tests. And this is close to an all-time low price.
Belkin Apple AirTag Secure Holder for $14 ($6 off): We named this one of the best ways to secure your AirTag to just about anything. The wire cable is extra tough and attaches with an allen wrench. A less intense Belkin AirTag holder with a strap is also on sale.
J-Tech Digital Ergonomic Mouse for $17 ($13 off): One of our favorite ergonomic mice is cheaper than last Prime Day thanks to a discount and a 5 percent off coupon. We like the natural, vertical grip design and the optional LED lights.
Roku Express streaming stick for $18 ($12 off): For just a dollar more than its all-time low price, you can snag the runner up budget pick in our streaming device guide. It’s an affordable and capable HD streaming device that lets you watch tons of free shows and movies.
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug (EP40A) for $17 ($13 off): One of the best ways to schedule and control your holiday lights is with an outdoor plug. We tried this one and found it to be easy to connect with Siri, who doesn’t always play nice with smart devices.
Anker USB-C to USB-C Cable (240W, 6ft) for $12 ($5 off): Stocking up on things like cables is a Prime Day must-do — you’ll always need more of them so snag them while they're cheap. Anker’s cords are solid and this one is rated to 240W with a just-right, six-foot length.
Blink Mini 2 for $20 ($20 off): I’m currently testing this camera for an upcoming guide and I’ve been impressed with the accuracy of its person detection — though that feature requires a subscription, which you get to try free for 30 days.
Amazon Echo Buds (2023) for $24.99 (50 percent off): Open design earbuds don’t go all the way into your ear canal and are therefore more comfortable for some. We named the Echo Buds best low-cost pick in that category in our budget earbud guide.
Amazon Echo Pop Kids for $23 ($50 off): The Echo Pop Kids comes covered in either Marvel heroes or Disney princesses and ships with a year of access to Amazon Kids+.
Amazon Echo Dot for $23 ($27 off): Amazon is matching last year’s Black Friday low on the Echo Dot — and beating July’s Prime Day price, too. It’s the top smart speaker on our list and puts out impressive sound for its size. I rely on mine daily for weather updates and smart light control.
EarFun Free 2S Wireless Earbuds for $24.99 ($15 off): You don’t always get much for less than $25 when it comes to earbuds. But we found these to have a comfortable fit and lively sound. Good enough for a knock-around pair.
TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender for $23 ($27 off): If you have Wi-Fi dead spots in your home and need a low-cost solution, grab one of these at half price. We tested this model and found it was easy to set up and reliable. We named it our budget pick in Engadget’s Wi-Fi extender guide.
Meross Dual Smart Plug for $25 ($5 off): For about a dollar less than its most recent low, you can snag a two pack of our favorite dual-outlet smart plugs. These work with all four smart home assistants and each outlet can be controlled individually.
Samsung Bar Plus USB flash drive (128GB) for $13 ($8 off): The Bar Plus is a basic but dependable thumb drive if all you need is a simple stick to hold and transfer files. Over the past year, we've seen it go for between $15 and $20.
Best Prime Day tech deals under $30
Add a few more dollars to your budget and you can snag Apple’s new fast charger or a doorbell camera to keep tabs on your front porch while you’re at work. Here’s the best gadgets for less than $30 for Prime Day.
Ring Indoor Cam for $29.99 ($30 off): Snag this half price deal on an indoor smart camera that was updated just last year and helps you keep tabs on any room, with 1080p and color night vision. This sale matches its all-time low price.
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A (4-pack) for $29.99 ($20 off): The prior low we saw on this set was $34, making this an even better deal. It’s the top pick in our smart plug guide because it works with all the smart assistants, isn’t frustrating to set up and stays reliably connected.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids for $28 ($32 off): The kids version of the smart speaker is the same basic hardware, but this one comes with a cute cover, parental controls and a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ with kid-friendly audiobooks and more.
Blink Video Doorbell for $29.99 ($30 off): You can keep tabs on your porch from anywhere for just $30. Just note that you’ll need to hardwire it or purchase the Sync Module if you want to see video on-demand, otherwise you’ll need to wait for a motion-detection alert.
SanDisk microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch (128GB, 2-pack) for $28 ($12 off): SanDisk’s Switch-branded microSD card isn’t the fastest we’ve used, but it’s perfectly suitable for most cases, and this is a solid value for a two-pack.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 for $21 ($9 off): Previous sales have dropped this tracker to $21 — and right now, Prime members can snag that all-time low. We named it the best bluetooth tracker for Samsung users and we’re particularly fond of the smooth pebble-like design.
Best Prime Day tech deals under $40
Under the $40 mark, there are power banks, streaming devices and one of our favorite speakers. There’s even an advent calendar filled with stuff that’s way more exciting than chocolate.
LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar for $36 ($9 off): The key to advent calendars is getting one early. Wait until November and the good ones are gone. That may be the case with this one, which has Leia and Luke in Christmas sweaters and is currently 20 percent off.
Apple iPhone 16 Silicone Case for $38 ($11 off): From year to year, Apple makes just enough tweaks to the design of the iPhone that last year’s case won’t work. Those with an iPhone 16 can save a few bucks on a case that accommodates the new design and Camera Control button.
Apple MagSafe Charger (1m) for $33 ($7 off): Apple slipped in a new MagSafe charger with the release of the iPhone 16. It boosts wireless charging speeds for the new handset, supporting a maximum rate of 25W.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 ($25 off): This is the cheapest price yet on Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio, plus it lets you play Xbox games without a console (but with a subscription).
Anker Nano Power Bank 10K for $32 ($8 off): We gave this a shout-out in our guide to power banks and this is the cheapest price we've seen. It has a handy connecting USB-C cable built in.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $34 ($16 off): That’s about $6 more than the streamer sold for last Prime Day, but if you don’t want to wait and see whether it goes for less during Black Friday, grab it now and start enjoying our favorite streaming device for free and live content.
Anker 3-in-1 (10K Fusion) portable charger for $32 ($13 off): Here’s a low price — though only for Prime members — on one of the top picks in our power bank guide. It has a built-in cable and built-in wall prongs so all you need to bring is this handy brick and you can charge what needs charging, no extra cables required.
Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse for $39.99 ($20 off): We've seen this mouse go for as low as $40 before, which is a solid, 43 percent discount. It made the cut in both our best gaming mouse guide and our guide to ergonomic mice. Even if you're not a gamer, you'll appreciate the smooth glide.
Amazfit Band 7 fitness tracker for $40 ($10 off): Prime members can save on one of Amazon’s own fitness bands. It’s gone for as low as $40 previously. The band made the cut as a runner up in our cheap fitness tracker roundup.
Best Prime Day tech deals under $50
Items in the priciest category on this list still aren't terribly expensive. For less than $50 you can get, for example, a smart display-and-bulb bundle. Pair them up and ask Alexa to turn on the light…and make it green. Then ask to turn it off again. Then on. Then off again at 10 pm. Then have it come on tomorrow, but pink. That’s worth at least $50 right there.
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant for $48 ($12 off): I hated this little guy as a kid; it was always brushing the legs of my plumber and killing him. But this Lego set is so adorable (and nicely priced) that I can let go of any grudges.
Amazon Echo Spot and smart bulb for $45 ($35 off): Amazon’s revamped smart speaker has a half screen to show simple details like the weather, time and the song you’re listening to. The other half houses an improved speaker for music and chatting it up with Alexa.
Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam for $49.99 ($30 off): The motorized base can rotate 360 degrees to give you a complete view of the room and captures HD video. It has the same features as other indoor Ring cams, such as Live View and two-way talk.
Soundcore by Anker Space A40 earbuds for $45 ($35 off): Our top budget earbuds are down to a new low price for Prime Day. We’re fans of the pleasant, warm sound and solid ANC. Plus they’re comfortable and go for eight-ish hours on a charge.
Anker 100W USB C charger block for $40 ($35 off): When you need to recharge your devices quickly, you might need more than that 25-watt brick you have lying around. This one from Anker is speedy and just sneaks under the $50 mark after a $25 discount.
Echo Show 5 with TP-Link smart color bulb for $49.99 (56 percent off): The screen here is small (measuring just 5.5 inches diagonally) but it’s enough to display your Alexa-enabled smart camera feeds and show you cooking videos. Plus the included smart bulb lets your Show do tricks right out of the box.
Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 for $48 ($32 off): We like the smallest speaker in our guide because it packs serious sound for its size. The audio isn’t the highest fidelity, but the rubbery strap is perfect for strapping onto a pack, bike handlebar or elsewhere.
Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle for $49.99 ($90 off): A bundle with both an indoor and outdoor camera is 64 percent off, so you can start your home-monitoring system on the cheap. As an Amazon brand, Blink works best with other Alexa-enabled smart home devices.
Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48 ($12 off): The budget pick from our webcam guide is even more budget-friendly now. It offers good video quality and does a good job of making you appear clear in low-light settings.
