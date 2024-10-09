Prime Day deals under $50 to shop during October Big Deal Days

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Plenty of the tech we cover costs less than $50. And some gadgets hovering close enough to that price just need a decent discount to put them in range. During Amazon’s Prime Day sale, plenty of tech deals can be had for under $50 and we’ve gathered up the best of what’s out there. If you need to pick up microSD cards, power banks, digital streamers or even a smart speaker, now’s the time. As always, these Prime Day picks are drawn from our own testing, coverage and reviews. Here are the best Prime Day tech deals under $50.

Best Prime Day tech deals under $25

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

If you’ve got $25 and some change in an account somewhere, you can get something decent from Amazon’s sale (particularly if you’re a Prime member and don’t have to pay for shipping). We searched for the most useful tech we could find and came up with smart home speakers, cameras and plugs, plus a mouse, a streaming stick and some cable — all for less than $25.

Best Prime Day tech deals under $30

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

Add a few more dollars to your budget and you can snag Apple’s new fast charger or a doorbell camera to keep tabs on your front porch while you’re at work. Here’s the best gadgets for less than $30 for Prime Day.

Best Prime Day tech deals under $40

LEGO

Under the $40 mark, there are power banks, streaming devices and one of our favorite speakers. There’s even an advent calendar filled with stuff that’s way more exciting than chocolate.

Best Prime Day tech deals under $50

Chris Velazco/Engadget

Items in the priciest category on this list still aren't terribly expensive. For less than $50 you can get, for example, a smart display-and-bulb bundle. Pair them up and ask Alexa to turn on the light…and make it green. Then ask to turn it off again. Then on. Then off again at 10 pm. Then have it come on tomorrow, but pink. That’s worth at least $50 right there.

Expired Prime Day deals

Anker 6.6k MagGo MagSafe-compatible portable charger for $29.99 ($40 off) : We’ve seen this battery go as low as $40, but now, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll see it for $40, plus there’s a $10 coupon that’ll drop it down to $30. We tried this one for our battery bank guide and liked it, it just didn’t have the capacity of our top MagSafe pick .

