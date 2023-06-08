'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' is a Metroidvania-style platformer coming in 2024 This time you'll rescue the Prince, not play as him.

It's still not clear if Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake will ever see the light of day — but if you're looking for a new side story in the franchise, the company has you covered. Ubisoft announced Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at Summer Games Fest 2023, a new action-adventure platformer "inspired by the Metroidvania structure."

Presenting: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, an action-adventure platformer game set in a mythological Persian world.



The new #PrinceofPersia releases on January 18th, 2024 on all platforms.



See more gameplay at #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/RoUNyswdtV — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) June 8, 2023

Pivoting the franchise's platforming roots to the more exploratory and action focused gameplay featured in Metroid and Castlevania games sounds like a natural twist — but it isn't the only change to the series format that Lost Crown offers. Rather of taking on the role of the titular prince, Lost Crown instead asks players to rescue him as Sargon, a new hero, and part of a group called "The Immortals." Ubisoft promises that the game features intense platforming, giant boss fights, puzzles, and new character abilities and power throughout the journey.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will release on January 18 2024 for all platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as on PC through the Epic Games Store and on Amazon Luna.