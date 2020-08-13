Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

Pro ‘Fortnite’ streamer Ewok is back on Twitch

She streamed on Microsoft’s now-defunct Mixer for nearly a year.
Ann Smajstrla
27m ago
Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler was previously streaming on Mixer before that platform was shut down in July.
Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

Soleil "Faze Ewok" Wheeler has signed an exclusive streaming deal with Twitch after streaming on Microsoft’s Mixer since November of last year. Mixer shut down July 22nd, meaning Ewok and other pro streamers were faced with choosing a new platform. Her Twitch stream officially returned Wednesday evening, ESPN reported.

More than 20,000 viewers watched Ewok play Fortnite and Fall Guys on her return stream, according to Dot Esports. "I decided to return to Twitch because the platform has a vast network, and I had already established a community there before switching over to Mixer," Ewok told ESPN. “It's also the best platform for me to continue building my brand. I also miss Twitch Rivals and meeting people that have supported me since day one."

Ewok, 14, is a member of the Faze Clan esports team and recently signed with TalentX Gaming. She was one of a few high-profile streamers who signed exclusive contracts with Mixer last year, including Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Like Ewok, Grzesiek has since returned to Twitch. Blevins hasn’t yet announced his next move.

In this article: Twitch, Mixer, Fortnite, esports, news, gaming
