Pro Tools is now only available as a subscription service

Avid is taking a page out of the Adobe playbook by shifting Pro Tools entirely to a subscription model. There's no longer an option to buy a perpetual license, which granted customers lifetime access to a certain version of Pro Tools.

Instead, those who want access to the widely-used DAW from now on will have to choose between three plans as part of a revamped subscription structure . All of the tiers include two new virtual instruments: a drum machine and sequencer called GrooveCell and the SynthCell virtual synth. There's a free trial available for each plan.

The lowest tier is Pro Tools Artist, which costs $10 per month or $99 per year. This is aimed at musicians who are just starting out and don't necessarily need every bell and whistle at their disposal. Along with the DAW, you'll be able to use more than 100 plugins and hundreds of virtual instruments and loops. This tier offers 32 audio tracks, 32 instrument tracks and 64 MIDI tracks. You can record up to 16 audio sources simultaneously.

The middle tier is called Pro Tools Studio. For $40 per month or $299 per year, you'll be able to create mixes with 512 audio and instrument tracks. There's support for Dolby Atmos and surround sound, as well as advanced automation and Clip Effects editing. Avid will transition current Pro Tools subscribers and perpetual license customers with active plans to this plan.

The top tier is called Pro Tools Flex. This will offer access to Pro Tools Ultimate, 2,048 audio tracks, up to 256 simultaneous recording inputs, the SoundFlow Cloud Avid Edition workflow automation platform and much more. That plan costs $100 per month or $999 annually. Active Pro Tools Ultimate subscribers will be moved to Pro Tools Flex. Pro Tools Ultimate perpetual license customers with active plans will receive Pro Tools Ultimate upgrades.

Those with a perpetual Pro Tools license and expired support contract can still get back on a current software updates and support plan. They can take out a subscription to one of the new tiers as well.