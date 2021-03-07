Square Enix's 'Project Athia' is now 'Forspoken'

Square Enix has shared new details on Project Athia, the mysterious PlayStation 5 and PC game its Luminous Productions team has been working on since completing Final Fantasy XV. To start, Athia has a final name. It's now known as Forspoken. What's more, we now know it will star actor Ella Balinska, who's best known for her role in 2019's Charlie's Angels, as protagonist Frey Holland.

The company describes Forspoken as a "narrative-driven adventure." The new trailer Square shared suggests Holland somehow made her way to the fantastical land of Athia from the modern world. She'll have to learn magical abilities to survive. Beyond that, Square didn't share many other details other than to say Forspoken will take advantage of the PS5's power and features to deliver a "true" next-generation experience. Thankfully, you won't have to wait too long to put those claims to the test. The publisher will release Forspoken in 2022.