Razer's Project Hazel face mask has a new name and beta test you can sign up for

Razer’s Project Hazel is one step closer to becoming a product you can buy. On Friday, the company announced a final name for the face mask. It’s now known as Razer Zephyr, and you can sign up to test the device ahead of its planned release date later this year.

Project Hazel is now officially Razer Zephyr – the latest evolution of our wearable air purifier. Designed to be safe, social and sustainable, Razer Zephyr sports 99% BFE, a secure silicon face seal and anti-fog coating. Join our community beta test: https://t.co/mlex2YSMpi pic.twitter.com/yLUj0lO2oJ — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) August 6, 2021

Even among Razer products, Zephyr has had a highly visible development cycle. The company first announced Project Hazel at CES 2021, promising a high-tech face mask with built-in RGB lighting and an active air filtration system Razer claimed was as effective as an N95 mask. In March, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan revealed the accessory-maker was moving forward with plans to manufacture the mask, noting that he believed there would still be a market for Project Hazel even as countries started to vaccinate their people against COVID-19.

Since we first saw the mask at CES 2021, Razer has added internal lighting and a silicon face seal. The company also says the latest iteration of Zephyr is 99 percent effective at filtering out bacteria. The only detail Razer has yet to reveal is how much the mask will cost.