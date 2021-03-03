Razer confirms plans to manufacture its smart RGB face mask

One of the concept devices Razer unveiled at CES earlier this year is a high-tech face mask with working RGB lights called Project Hazel. While it was a lot more tech-infused than most masks out there, it looked like it had the most potential to become a real product among all the concepts the company presented during the event. Now, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan told Yahoo Finance that the electronics maker plans to turn the Project Hazel masks into reality.

The Project Hazel mask looks like it came straight out of a ninja-Blade Runner crossover movie with its RGB lighting and transparent front cover that allow people to see your mouth. It also has a built-in microphone and speaker that can amplify your voice when you speak. Project Hazel is expected to be as effective as an N95 mask with bacterial filtration efficiency pods that can trap 95 percent of airborne particles. It will also feature adjustable straps to create an airtight seal, and it will have the ability to vent out CO2 and bring in fresh air.

Min-Liang Tan didn't say when the mask will go into production, but he explained why Razer decided on manufacturing it. He said the company realized that people may still want to mask up even with vaccinations as an extra precaution. Also, a lot of countries may not be able to vaccinate their entire population within the next year or two, which means travelers will have to continue using masks for protection.

"So with that in mind, we are going to go ahead and solve the sustainable aspect of the mask which is one of the big things for us," he said. "Project Hazel is going to be a reality. We are going to make it happen and I think we will all will be, unfortunately, wearing masks for a long time to come."