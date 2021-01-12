Razer's wild concepts: A smart mask and a gaming chair with a 60" OLED

And then there's Project Brooklyn, which will likely never see the light of day. Building on its first chair, which debuted in October, Razer swung for the fences to design a seat that could solve all of your gaming needs. (Well, aside from helping you go to the toilet.) The wildest element is its 60-inch curved OLED screen, which folds into the seat's back like a pair of wings. It looks ripped right out of science fiction, the sort of thing that wouldn't be out of place in Ridley Scott's ill-fated Prometheus.

Sure, that enormous curved OLED looks cool, but it leans so far out into the fantastical that I can't really get too excited about it. LG's rolling OLED TV actually exists, but that thing costs $87,000, and that's without trying to hide it inside of a chair. Project Brooklyn also features LED lighting (of course), haptic feedback throughout the chair's frame, and modular armrests that can turn into a table for PC gaming.

Like a true concept, Razer says that Project Brooklyn is more meant to inspire it as it builds more realistic chairs. "Razer will continue to develop this gaming chair concept, conducting testing with top esports athletes and influencers to benchmark feasibility, comfort and performance," the cmpany The Project Brooklyn concept is intended to offer insights on how to improve user mechanics and design to deliver a more immersive gameplay experience and inspire Razer’s growing portfolio of gaming chairs in the near future."