Razer's first gaming chair improves your posture

Razer couldn’t resist the siren’s call of gaming chairs, it seems. The game hardware maker has unveiled its first gaming chair, the Iskur, and it’s not just the standard furniture with a green snake logo on the headrest. The company claims to have a unique external lumbar support system whose 26-degree customization is meant to improve your posture. It’s focused on alleviating the tension in the middle and lower portions of your spine.

You can also expect foam cushions for extra comfort and support, a “4D” adjustable armrest and a memory foam-based neck pillow. The look is relatively restrained as far as gaming chairs go, with green stiching (and yes, that snake logo) on an otherwise subdued black synthetic leather.