Razer's first gaming chair improves your posture

The Iskur should also be extra-comfy.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Razer Iskur gaming chair
Razer couldn’t resist the siren’s call of gaming chairs, it seems. The game hardware maker has unveiled its first gaming chair, the Iskur, and it’s not just the standard furniture with a green snake logo on the headrest. The company claims to have a unique external lumbar support system whose 26-degree customization is meant to improve your posture. It’s focused on alleviating the tension in the middle and lower portions of your spine.

You can also expect foam cushions for extra comfort and support, a “4D” adjustable armrest and a memory foam-based neck pillow. The look is relatively restrained as far as gaming chairs go, with green stiching (and yes, that snake logo) on an otherwise subdued black synthetic leather.

The chair is available now for $500 through Razer’s website. That’s a lot to pay if you’re used to picking up a nice-enough chair from the local office supply store, but it’s not outlandish compared to other gaming seats. It’s certainly more affordable than Logitech’s $1,495 Herman Miller-made Embody. As it is, the price may be easy to justify if you want to protect your back during hours-long gameplay sessions.

Razer Iskur gaming chair (back)
In this article: Iskur, Razer, Chair, Furniture, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Razer's first gaming chair improves your posture

