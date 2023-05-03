Sponsored Links

'Project Q' is a dedicated PS5 streaming device due later this year

It features an 8-inch display and DualSense controls.

Sony's Project Q is a Remote Play streaming device with an 8-inch HD screen and DualSense controls.
Sony
Igor Bonifacic
Igor Bonifacic|@igorbonifacic|May 24, 2023 5:18 PM

It's not a handheld console, but Sony is preparing to release a device that will allow PlayStation 5 users to stream their favorite games to a portable display. Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan shared the existence of "Project Q" on Wednesday during the company's PlayStation Showcase. He said the device would allow PlayStation gamers to stream any PS5 game, excluding PlayStation VR2 titles, over WiFi and the company's Remote Play protocol. The device features an 8-inch "HD display" and "all the buttons and features" found on a DualSense controller. Ryan did not say how much the device would cost but promised Sony would share more information about Project Q soon. 

