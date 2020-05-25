Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sledgehammer Games/Activision

‘Call of Duty: WWII’ is the next free PS Plus game, and it arrives tomorrow

It's dropping a week earlier than usual.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
101 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A screenshot from Call of Duty: WWII
Sledgehammer Games/Activision

Perhaps bearing in mind that many PS4 players are looking for more ways to kill time until The Last of Us Part II finally drops next month, Sony is releasing its next free PS Plus title a bit early. And it’s a pretty big one -- subscribers can snag Call of Duty: WWII at no extra cost starting tomorrow.

The company caught some flak for its May lineup of Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19, so adding a major title into the mix might sate some critics from last time around. It’s not the first Call of Duty game to be a PS Plus freebie either. Sony’s given away Black Ops III and Modern Warfare Remastered over the last couple of years.

Sony usually refreshes its free PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of the month, so the latest addition is arriving a week earlier than usual. CoD: WWII won’t be the only freebie in June. Sony will reveal the rest of the month’s slate later this week.

In this article: sony, ps4, playstation 4, playstation4, call of duty, callofduty, call of duty wwii, callofdutyww2, callofdutywwii, ps plus, psplus, playstation plus, playstationplus, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
101 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Space Station receives the last of NASA's science racks after 19 years

Space Station receives the last of NASA's science racks after 19 years

View
Texas Instruments makes it harder to run programs on its calculators

Texas Instruments makes it harder to run programs on its calculators

View
Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

View
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

View
Formula E racer disqualified for using an esports ringer in a virtual race

Formula E racer disqualified for using an esports ringer in a virtual race

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr