The PS Plus lineup for July includes a bonus game

In honor of the 10-year anniversary of PlayStation Plus, Sony is giving away a bonus game as part of this month’s lineup. From July 7th through to August 3rd, PS Plus subscribers can grab NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Erica for free. While NBA 2K20 needs no introduction, Rise of Tomb Raider is the second entry in Square Enix’s Tomb Raider reboot. The most recent game in the series, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, came out in 2018.

If you haven't already played it, you'll want to pick up Erica. It's a single-player game that combines full-motion video (FMV) with an interactive narrative in which you can decide how the main character acts. It's part of an ongoing renaissance of FMV games that's included projects like Her Story and The Complex.