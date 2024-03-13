PS Plus’ latest free games include Resident Evil 3, Midnight Suns and NBA 2K24
Extra and Premium subscribers can play them beginning on March 19.
On Wednesday, Sony unveiled the latest catalog of games for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. The latest batch of titles includes the Resident Evil 3 remake, Marvel’s Midnight Suns and NBA 2K24 (among others). You can play the games for free starting on Tuesday, March 19.
Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake (PS5 / PS4) arrived in early 2020. You play as Jill Valentine as you try to escape the virus-infected and zombie-overrun Raccoon City. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS5 / PS4) is a tactical RPG set “in the darker side of the Marvel Universe.” Playable characters include Iron Man, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Hulk, Deadpool and Captain Marvel.
You can also claim the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (PS5 / PS4). The most current version of 2K’s long-running basketball franchise has updated rosters and historic teams, along with a “Mamba Moments” mode that relives some of the late Lakers Hall of Famer’s most memorable career highlights.
Lego DC Supervillains (PS4 only) is a 2018 game that takes the Lego franchise’s goofy, family-friendly fun and flips the script — letting you play as the bad guys. You can control villains like The Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, Catwoman, Two-Face and the Penguin.
Other claimable titles include turn-based death match Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4), puzzler Mystic Pillars: Remastered (PS5), side-scrolling RPG Super Neptune (PS4) and action RPG Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS5). The classics appearing this month include the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PS4), Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier (PS5, PS4), Cool Boarders (PS5, PS4), Gods Eater Burst (PS5, PS4) and JoJos Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.