Image credit: Bluepoint Games

Watch us play PS5: Demon's Souls, Miles Morales and more

And we even fit in a bit of Godfall too!
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
31m ago
Demon's Souls
Bluepoint Games

We’re one day away from the PlayStation 5’s official launch, and we’re ready to show off some gameplay! Check out an in-depth look at the Demon’s Souls remake above with me and Senior Editor Jessica Conditt. And we also find time to explore Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Godfall (which is a lot more compelling than we originally thought). We dive into what’s so next-gen about the PS5, from ray tracing and better shadows, to its super fast load times.

In this article: PS5, PlayStation 5, Godfall, Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, news, gaming
