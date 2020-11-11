Watch us play PS5: Demon's Souls, Miles Morales and more

We’re one day away from the PlayStation 5’s official launch, and we’re ready to show off some gameplay! Check out an in-depth look at the Demon’s Souls remake above with me and Senior Editor Jessica Conditt. And we also find time to explore Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Godfall (which is a lot more compelling than we originally thought). We dive into what’s so next-gen about the PS5, from ray tracing and better shadows, to its super fast load times.