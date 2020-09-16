Some of Sony's own PS5 launch titles will cost $70

Now that Sony announced the price and launch dates for the PlayStation 5, other information is rounding into shape. It has revealed the day one lineup of Sony Interactive Entertainment games, including free pack-in title Astro’s Playroom.

Other than the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony will release Demon’s Souls and Destruction All Stars for $69.99 in the US (¥7,900/€79.99 elsewhere), which is $10 more than the usual top price from previous generations. In the blog post, SIE CEO Jim Ryan explains that “Our own Worldwide Studios titles will be priced from US$49.99 to US$69.99 (RRP) on PS5.”