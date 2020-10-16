Sony tries to clear up confusion over Voice Chat recording on PS5

When the 8.0.0 update rolled out to PlayStation 4 systems earlier this week it provided more granular control for parents to use around their kids’ communications, but it also popped up an ominous warning about the possibility of voice communications being recorded.

Update: Details on new voice chat functionality coming to PS5: https://t.co/WKC3XPnZ1B — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 16, 2020

Sony later updated its announcement blog post to explain that the notification is related to new features on the PS5, and today it went into more detail about how that works. According to the PlayStation Blog post, while voice chats won’t be monitored or listened to actively, on the new system there is an option to report harassment that includes up a voice chat clip of up to 40 seconds in length, trimmed from the most recent five minutes. There is no opt-out of this — if you use voice chat on PS5, someone in your chat can clip your audio and submit it for review by the moderation team.