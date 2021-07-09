'PUBG Mobile' update adds a self-driving Tesla Model Y

You can even explore a Gigafactory.
Jon Fingas
07.09.21
@jonfingas

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
July 9th, 2021
'PUBG Mobile' update with Tesla Model Y, Roadster and Cybertruck
Krafton/Tencent Games

PUBG Mobile probably isn't the first game you'd expect to have an electric vehicle tie-in, but it's here all the same. Krafton and Tencent Games have rolled out a 1.5 update for the phone-focused shooter that includes a raft of not-so-subtle plugs for Tesla and its cars. Most notably, you can find a Model Y on Erangel that can drive itself when you activate an autopilot mode on the highway —not that far off from the real Autopilot mode.

You'll also find a Gigafactory on Erangel where you can build the Model Y by activating switches, and self-driving Semi trucks roam around the map dropping supply crates when you damage the vehicles. No, despite the imagery, you can't drive a Cybertruck or Roadster (not yet, at least).

The additions are part of a larger "technological transformation" for Erangel that includes an overhaul of the buildings and new equipment, including an anti-gravity motorcycle.

As is often the case, you shouldn't expect these updates in regular PUBG — the battle royale brawler for consoles and PCs has a more realistic atmosphere. The PUBG Mobile update is really a not-so-subtle way for Tesla to advertise its EVs in countries where it doesn't already have strong word-of-mouth working in its favor.

