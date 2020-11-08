'Quake II' is free right now from Bethesda, 'Quake III' next week

Last weekend during its online QuakeCon event, Bethesda made the original game available for free via its launcher on PC. The promotion encouraged donations to charities like the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Trevor Project, and of course gave PC gamers a reason to save a couple dollars by installing and activating the game in the company’s launcher.

Donations to eligible charities during the event topped $30,000, so now the company is making Quake II available for free during a 72-hour period (started at 12 PM ET on Wednesday, you do the math). To get the game, all you should need to do is log in to the software during the eligibility period, as explained here. And then check back next week on the 17th, because Quake III Arena will be available for free in the same manner, saving you $3 or the time of finding an old CD somewhere just to relive the old days of FPS action.