'Quake II' is free right now from Bethesda, 'Quake III' next week

You'll need to install the Bethesda Launcher.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
'Quake III Arena'
'Quake III Arena' iD Software

Last weekend during its online QuakeCon event, Bethesda made the original game available for free via its launcher on PC. The promotion encouraged donations to charities like the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Trevor Project, and of course gave PC gamers a reason to save a couple dollars by installing and activating the game in the company’s launcher.

Donations to eligible charities during the event topped $30,000, so now the company is making Quake II available for free during a 72-hour period (started at 12 PM ET on Wednesday, you do the math). To get the game, all you should need to do is log in to the software during the eligibility period, as explained here. And then check back next week on the 17th, because Quake III Arena will be available for free in the same manner, saving you $3 or the time of finding an old CD somewhere just to relive the old days of FPS action.

In this article: QuakeCon, Quake II, Quake III Arena, Bethesda, Id Software, fps, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
