The Snapdragon 678 is a modest update to a two-year-old chip

With devices like the Pixel 5 and OnePlus Nord, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700-series chips have been the go-to for most mid-range phones in 2020. But the chipmaker hasn’t forgotten about its 600-series. It’s adding a member to the mid-range family called the Snapdragon 678 that builds on the 2018 Snapdragon 675.

More than two years after Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 675, you might think the 678 is a major refresh, but it doesn’t actually change a lot. Most notably, it features the same Kyro 460 CPU and Adreno 612 GPU components as its predecessor. However, Qualcomm has made some tweaks that should help the 678 outperform the 675. On the 678, the Kyro 460 now maxes out at 2.2GHz, up from the 2.0 GHz on the 675. The chipmaker says it’s tweaked the Adreno 612 to increase performance — but didn’t provide too many details on how it went about that. To be clear, whatever performance improvements Qualcomm was able to eke out of them should be modest; the chip is built on the same 11nm process that the company used for the 675.