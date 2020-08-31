Latest in Gear

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G promises more power for midrange phones

A slight improvement over the Snapdragon 730G.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
3h ago
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Qualcomm

Midrange phones are on the rise, and Qualcomm is updating its portfolio to power more of them. The company today announced the Snapdragon 732G, which follows up last year’s Snapdragon 730G. The newest chipset offers better on-device AI performance as well as the expected improvements in CPU and GPU speeds. Xiaomi affiliate Poco also announced today that its new smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G, though other details like price and availability remain unclear.

Poco’s global head of products Sam Jiang said in a statement, “We believe the device will set a new benchmark in the mid-range category, completely redefining the relationship between a phone’s price and its capabilities."

Compared to the 730G, the Snapdragon 732G uses a slightly faster Kryo 470 CPU (tuned to 2.3GHz compared to last year’s 2.2GHz). While they both use the Adreno 618 GPU, Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 732G offers “improved graphics rendering.” Both SoCs also use the X15 LTE modem that can hit up to 800 Mbps.

The 732G will also enable some of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like color tuning for HDR gaming. Some of the most noteworthy improvements seem to be in the fourth-generation AI engine here, which enable what the company calls “predictive user experiences” and will be “twice as powerful as previous generations.” This will also help battery performance, Qualcomm said.

We still don’t have details on what other devices will use the Snapdragon 732G. But given the Snapdragon 730G showed up in the excellent Pixel 4a and a slew of other phones, it’s likely we’ll see the new chip popping up a lot soon.


