Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G promises more power for midrange phones

Midrange phones are on the rise, and Qualcomm is updating its portfolio to power more of them. The company today announced the Snapdragon 732G, which follows up last year’s Snapdragon 730G. The newest chipset offers better on-device AI performance as well as the expected improvements in CPU and GPU speeds. Xiaomi affiliate Poco also announced today that its new smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G, though other details like price and availability remain unclear.
Poco’s global head of products Sam Jiang said in a statement, “We believe the device will set a new benchmark in the mid-range category, completely redefining the relationship between a phone’s price and its capabilities."