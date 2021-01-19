Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 is a souped-up version of last year's flagship

The Snapdragon 888 isn’t Qualcomm’s only high-end mobile chip for early 2021. The company has introduced a Snapdragon 870 system-on-chip that should deliver speedy performance in those phones where the 888 isn’t an option. Ultimately, it’s a slightly faster Snapdragon 865 Plus, which itself was a speed bump for the 865. It’s still using the familiar Adreno 650 graphics and X55 5G modem, it just ramps up the Kryo 585 CPU to 3.2GHz instead of 3.1GHz in the Plus.

The first batch of Snapdragon 870 phones will arrive in the first quarter of 2021, and early customers include OnePlus, Motorola, Oppo, iQOO and Xiaomi.