Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Quibi's shutdown is scheduled for 'on or about' December 1st

There's no word on what will happen to Quibi's original content, but the video service will go away soon.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
17m ago
Comments
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

This illustration photo shows a person about to use the Quibi app on a smart phone in Los Angeles, October 21, 2020. - Quibi, the short video streaming service launched in April in North America by Jeffrey Katzenberg, a former Disney boss, announced on October 21 the closure and resale of its catalog and other assets because of the pandemic but also because of its business model. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Yesterday the minds behind the mobile-first premium video service Quibi announced plans to shut down after about six months of operating. Today, the company’s support page has been updated to tell subscribers when it’s going away. As Variety points out, it lists an end date of “about” December 1st, 2020.

There isn’t any more specific information than that, and for those who might still want to see any of the content that was made for Quibi, it only suggests following the #Quibi hashtag on Twitter for updates. That includes everything from Chrissy Tiegen’s courtroom show to Emmy winning/nominated productions like #FreeRayshawn and The Most Dangerous Game.

In this article: Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman, Quibi, internet video, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
6 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

California Uber drivers sue company over Prop 22 app notifications

California Uber drivers sue company over Prop 22 app notifications

View
'Uncharted' set photos offer our first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

'Uncharted' set photos offer our first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

View
Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

View
NASA shares first images from OSIRIS-REx's touchdown on Bennu

NASA shares first images from OSIRIS-REx's touchdown on Bennu

View
Garmin's new smartwatch lets streamers show real-time heart rates

Garmin's new smartwatch lets streamers show real-time heart rates

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr