Quibi's shutdown is scheduled for 'on or about' December 1st

Yesterday the minds behind the mobile-first premium video service Quibi announced plans to shut down after about six months of operating. Today, the company’s support page has been updated to tell subscribers when it’s going away. As Variety points out, it lists an end date of “about” December 1st, 2020.

There isn’t any more specific information than that, and for those who might still want to see any of the content that was made for Quibi, it only suggests following the #Quibi hashtag on Twitter for updates. That includes everything from Chrissy Tiegen’s courtroom show to Emmy winning/nominated productions like #FreeRayshawn and The Most Dangerous Game.