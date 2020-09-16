Quibi wins two Emmy awards for #FreeRayshawn

As Variety notes, though, it remains to be seen whether a couple of Emmy wins can drum up interest in the service, which hasn’t been doing as well as expected in the subscription department. According to Sensor Tower data, only around 8 percent of the 910,000 users who signed up for a three-month free trial in the app’s first three days stuck with the service. Further, at the rate things are going, Sensor Tower estimates that Quibi will have fewer than 2 million paying subscribers by the end of its first year — that’s way below the company’s original target of 7.4 million subscribers.

Quibi launched on April 6th in the middle of COVID-19 lockdowns. The timing couldn’t be worse for a service that offers shows made for phone screens and are meant to be watched during commute or while waiting in line for coffee. In an effort to capture audiences staying at home, the company had to rush its plans to give the app the capability to cast to TVs. It’s also reportedly looking into building apps for Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.