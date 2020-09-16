Quibi wins two Emmy awards for #FreeRayshawn

Quibi has joined the ranks of other streaming services who’ve scored Emmy awards for their originals. The streaming service, which offers shows composed of bite-sized episodes meant to be consumed on mobile, has bagged two Creative Arts Emmy trophies for police drama #FreeRayshawn. Its stars Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones won acting awards in the short-form category, which is specifically for shows that run two to 17 minutes per episode.
#FreeRayshawn is a timely drama about a Black Iraq War veteran (Stephan James) who finds himself the target of a SWAT team for a crime he didn’t commit. Out of options, he had no choice but to rely on a police lieutenant (Fishburne) to find evidence that would exonerate him. The series has 15 10—minute episodes in all, with each one costing Quibi $1 million. The other Quibi shows that also earned nominations include Most Dangerous Game (acting nom for Christoph Waltz) and Dummy (another acting nom for Anna Kendrick).