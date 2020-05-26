Latest in Entertainment

Quibi for iPhone can now use AirPlay to stream shows on big screens

Chromecast support is coming in June.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Quibi’s latest update for iPhones gives the app the capability to play its bite-sized shows on TVs: according to Chief Product Officer Tom Conrad, the application now supports Apple AirPlay. Users have been asking for the feature since the app launched in early April, so they can enjoy its short-form shows on bigger screens while sheltering-at-home due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it’s taken time for the company to comply, seeing as Quibi was primarily designed for mobile, with content meant to be consumed while waiting in line for coffee or in the middle of commute.

While this development only benefits Apple users with TVs that support AirPlay, Quibi hasn’t forgotten everyone else. Conrad has also revealed that his team is “working hard” on Chromecast support — which he describes as a “whole different kettle of fish than AirPlay” — and that it will be available in June.

Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg first announced that TV support is arriving for iOS users in an interview with The New York Times earlier this month. In the same interview, Katzenberg admitted that Quibi isn’t doing as well as the company had hoped when it comes to user numbers. He blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the service’s lackluster performance and said Quibi will reduce its projections for the year.

