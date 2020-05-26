Quibi for iPhone can now use AirPlay to stream shows on big screens

Quibi’s latest update for iPhones gives the app the capability to play its bite-sized shows on TVs: according to Chief Product Officer Tom Conrad, the application now supports Apple AirPlay. Users have been asking for the feature since the app launched in early April, so they can enjoy its short-form shows on bigger screens while sheltering-at-home due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it’s taken time for the company to comply, seeing as Quibi was primarily designed for mobile, with content meant to be consumed while waiting in line for coffee or in the middle of commute.

Sure we designed Quibi for on-the-go, but these days visiting the family room is like a day trip… so AirPlay support is live for iOS in Quibi 1.3. Working hard on Chromecast too which will be available in June. — Tom Conrad (@tconrad) May 26, 2020

While this development only benefits Apple users with TVs that support AirPlay, Quibi hasn’t forgotten everyone else. Conrad has also revealed that his team is “working hard” on Chromecast support — which he describes as a “whole different kettle of fish than AirPlay” — and that it will be available in June.