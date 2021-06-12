'Rainbow 6: Extraction' brings alien co-op shooting on September 16th

It's what Tom Clancy would've wanted.
As promised, Ubisoft showed off Rainbow 6: Extraction, a fresh spin on its consistently popular first-person shooter. Extraction takes the R6: Siege formula into a new co-op direction. You and up two other friends will take on missions where you have infiltrate facilities that have been taken by a alien species known as the Archaeans. Similar to Valve's Left 4 Dead, you'll encounter different classes of enemies that have unique abilities that will force you and your teammates to adjust your strategy. 

You'll want to approach most encounters stealthily in part because if you lose one of your teammates, the operator they played will be unavailable until you rescue them. When Extraction comes out on September 16th, it will include support for crossplay. You'll be able to play the game on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Stadia and PC.

