Raspberry Pi Pico is a $4 Arduino alternative

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has so far focused its energy on microcomputers, but it’s now turning its attention to Arduino-style microcontrollers for your homebrew gadgets. The organization has introduced the Raspberry Pi Pico, a $4 board meant to offer a gentle entry point for microcontrollers. Think of it more as a complement to a Pi aimed at tasks like analog input.

It’s built on Raspberry Pi’s own in-house silicon, the RP2040. The dual-core ARM Cortex-M0+ chip, 264KB of RAM and support for 16MB of off-flash memory (2MB is onboard) may not sound like much, but they’re reportedly powerful for the class with strong performance for tasks like machine learning. More importantly, it’s built to be flexible — the 30 GPIO pins, USB 1.1 controller (plus USB mass storage mode) and other additions should help it interface with with whatever project you’re working on.