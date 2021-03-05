Disney’s next animated epic, Raya and the Last Dragon, will debut on Disney+ the same day as it hits theaters: March 5th, 2021. It’ll be a premium release like Mulan, the company announced during its investor day presentation. We don’t know how much it’s going to cost, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Disney kept Mulan’s $30 early access pricing. That makes it a bit more exclusive than a normal video rental, but it’s something that’s still affordable enough for most families (especially if they often spent more to take kids to the theater).
'Raya and the Last Dragon' hits Disney+ alongside theaters on March 5th
It's going to be a premium offering like "Mulan."