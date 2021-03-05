'Raya and the Last Dragon' hits Disney+ alongside theaters on March 5th

Disney’s next animated epic, Raya and the Last Dragon, will debut on Disney+ the same day as it hits theaters: March 5th, 2021. It’ll be a premium release like Mulan, the company announced during its investor day presentation. We don’t know how much it’s going to cost, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Disney kept Mulan’s $30 early access pricing. That makes it a bit more exclusive than a normal video rental, but it’s something that’s still affordable enough for most families (especially if they often spent more to take kids to the theater).