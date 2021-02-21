Razer's Blade 15 Base drops to $1,100 at Amazon for today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Eager to get Razer gaming laptop without the usual premium prices? Amazon is happy to oblige. The retailer is selling a 2020 version of the Blade 15 Base for $1,100 today (February 21st) only, a whopping $500 off its original price. The outlay gets you a still very respectable 2.6GHz Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, a 256GB SSD and a 144Hz 1080p display.

While this won't have all the perks of the Blade 15 Advanced, this Base spec should be enough to handle many modern games at solid frame rates. You won't always find a 144Hz panel at prices like this, we'd add. Toss in modern connectivity like WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 3 and it's a good deal if you're into Razer's aesthetic or just want balanced performance.

This particular spec has its limits. You won't get ray tracing with the GTX 1660 Ti, and that 256GB of space won't hold more than a few modern games at best — an external SSD could be a must-have if this will be your full-time gaming PC. And of course, this won't satisfy you if you're jonesing for AMD Ryzen-based portables like ASUS' ROG Zephyrus G series. For $1,100, though, Razer's system should be powerful enough for occasional gaming or simply a productivity machine with a little more power than usual.

