Razer mice and keyboards hit all-time lows in Best Buy one-day sale

Razer’s Basilisk lineup of mice is a solid one and that makes it pretty easy to recommend the X HyperSpeed even when it sits at full price. You’re getting a palm-grip style wireless mouse with a killer battery life — Razer estimates it’ll get 285 hours of runtime in performance wireless mode, or 450 hours when connected via Bluetooth. There’s also no recharging involved because it runs on a single AA battery. Razer’s sensor inside the mouse is rated for 16,000 CPI and 450 IPS, and you can customize and switch between up to five CPI rates whenever you want.

Also on sale is the Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse, which has a 20,000 CPI sensor and customizable RGB color profiles. It also has 11 programmable buttons (more than the X HyperSpeed’s six), a rubberized grip and customizable scroll resistance, so it’ll be better for those that want even more control over their mouse than the X HyperSpeed provides.

Buy BlackWidow Elite keyboard at Amazon - $85 Buy Huntsman Elite at Best Buy - $147 Buy Huntsman Elite at Amazon - $147 Buy Nari Ultimate at Best Buy - $125

A couple of keyboards and headsets are included in the sale as well. One deal that appears to be exclusively on Amazon right now is the BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard with yellow switches for $85. That’s an all-time low and a return of its Black Friday price. The Razer Huntsman Elite opto-mechanical is down to $125 and it has fully programmable keys, anti-ghosting with 10-key rollover, individually backlit keys that you can customize, a multi-functional dial and more. The high-end Nari Ultimate headset for PC and PlayStation has dropped to a new all-time low, too. Normally $200, it’s a wireless gaming headset with THX spacial audio, haptic feedback for better in-game immersion and a retractable microphone.

