Best Buy is once again catering to gamers looking to upgrade their mouse and keyboard in one go. The retailer is bundling a free Mamba Elite mouse when you buy the standard Huntsman keyboard, which normally sells for $150. That’s not a small price to pay, but the higher-end Mamba normally sells for $80 — that’s money that could be better spent on a game.
Razer's Mamba Elite is free when you buy a Huntsman keyboard at Best Buy
You'll have the peripherals you need to step up your gaming.
Sponsored Links
We found that the Huntsman’s “opto-mechanical” switches were overhyped, but it’s still a soild (if loud) keyboard for players who want tactility in a package that doesn’t scream “gamer” like some more audacious designs. The Mamba Elite, meanwhile, ticks the checkboxes for modern gaming with a 16K DPI sensor, eight programmable buttons and an ambidextrous design that should suit some lefties. While the combo might not stand out, the price could make the duo an easy choice if you’re just looking to upgrade your setup as efficiently as possible.