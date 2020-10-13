Latest in Gear

Image credit: Razer

Razer peripherals and laptops are at all-time low prices for Prime Day

Prime members can get over 50 percent off several products.
Engadget, @engadget
27m ago
Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition
Razer
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Over a dozen Razer products are at their lowest ever price on Amazon today. Products involved include some of our favorite keyboards and mice, along with laptops, mics, headsets, gamepads and mouse mats. As this is an Amazon Prime Day sale, you’ll need to be a Prime member in order to take advantage of the discounts.

On the keyboard side, there are great deals on the well-regarded BlackWidow and Huntsman mechanical lines, with the pick of the bunch so far being the BlackWidow Tournament Edition down to $70 from an RRP $140. It's not uncommon to find the BlackWidow on sale in the $100 range, but such low prices as today are rare. The company's Huntsman keyboards are also heavily discounted, both in standard and tenkeyless variations, with the best deal being the $80 full-size model. If mechanical switches aren't important to you, there are a couple of RGB-laden membrane keyboards on sale also: The Cynosa and Ornata are down to $46 and $60, respectively. These cheaper keyboards aren't all-time low prices, though, and honestly with the mechanical lines so heavily reduced we'd recommend holding off on the cheaper models unless you have a very restricted budget.

Buy Razer BlackWidow keyboard at Amazon - $69.99

Buy Razer Huntsman keyboard at Amazon - $79.99

As far as mice go, there are a lot more options. There are two standout budget options at all-time lows: the eternally popular DeathAdder Essential ($20) and the leftie-friendly Viper ($48). The Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless mouse is down to $40, which matches a previous low from last year -- the Basilisk is usually in the $45-$55 region. Elsewhere in the mid-range, the DeathAdder v2 is another all-time low at just $56. It's at the high end where the best deals can be found, though, with the excellent Basilisk Ultimate and Viper Ultimate both discounted to $100. Both mice are wireless, both have thoroughly over-the-top specs, and both represent the lowest price we've ever seen them.

Buy Razer DeathAdder Essential at Amazon - $19.99

Buy Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed at Amazon - $39.99

Buy Razer Viper at Amazon - $47.99

Buy Razer DeathAdder v2 at Amazon — $55.99

Buy Razer Basilisk Ultimate at Amazon - $99.99

Buy Razer Viper Ultimate at Amazon - $99.99

Razer Blade
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Only two laptop models are discounted. There's a Razer Blade 15 Base with an i7-10750H processor, a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, a 256GB SSD and a 1080p 144Hz display down to $1300, and a Blade 15 Advanced with an i7-10875H, an RTX 2070 Super, a 512GB SSD and a 1080p 300Hz display down to $2100. Both are solid options discounted by almost 20 percent, and while the Base has scant storage, there is an empty bay for a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD inside that model. 

Buy Razer Blade 15 Base at Amazon - $1299.99

Buy Razer Blade 15 Advanced at Amazon - $2099.99

Elsewhere, you can find deals on a bunch of other peripherals in the company's Amazon deals hub. We believe Razer will be running some limited-time offers on some products over the next 48 hours, and will be sure to update you if that’s the case.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, primeday20, primedaytech20, news, gear, gaming
