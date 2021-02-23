Razer's $200 Kiyo Pro webcam adds adjustable FOV and 60 fps 1080p capture

With a pandemic that has created intense demand for high-end webcams, Razer is adding a new product to its lineup of streaming peripherals. The Kiyo Pro is a 2.1-megapixel camera that can capture 1080p footage at up to 60 frames per second or up to 30 frames per second if you enable an optional HDR mode. With the company’s Synapse software, you and adjust the field of view between 103, 90 and 80 degrees to capture more or less of the background. It also comes with an included privacy cover and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Missing from the Kiyo Pro is the one feature that made the original Kiyo stand out: a built-in ring light. However, Razer says the Pro model’s larger 1/2.8-inch IMX327 sensor from Sony is better equipped to deal with less than ideal lighting. At $200, the Kiyo Pro is also $100 more expensive than its predecessor. That's a steep price to pay for a device that's missing features like 4K video capture and Windows Hello support, but as is usually the case with Razer products, you're paying a premium for the company's design sensibilities.