Razer just had to put RGB lighting in this $330 Thunderbolt 4 dock

We’ve seen a handful of manufacturers announce Thunderbolt 4 docks since Intel detailed the interface standard back in 2020, but few have come out with one as fancy as the one Razer just announced. The company’s new 10-port hub features about all the connections you could want. On the front, you’ll find a UHS-II SD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack and a Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C port capable of delivering up to 90W of power to your laptop while maintaining a 40 Gbps data transfer. On the back, meanwhile, you have access to three Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C ports, a Gigabit Ethernet connection and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports.
It wouldn’t be a Razer product without RGB lighting, so naturally that’s included as well. The entire brick weighs less than a pound and measures and can output to 4K monitors (at 60Hz) at the same time.